Ropeway work in Nandi Hills soon: Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the construction work of a ropeway at Nandi Hills would start this month.

Speaking at a meeting in Nandi village near here on Friday, he said tenders have been finalised for Rs 85 crore to construct the ropeway.

Sudhakar said the value of land in the area would go up significantly after the ropeway is constructed. Hence, the farmers should not sell their land, he advised.

He said Shivotsava would be organised on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on February 18 at Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple in the village. The next five years would be the development era of the Nandi area. "Already, the value of the land is very high here and 369 sites have been developed. These sites would be provided free of cost to 354 houseless people already identified," he added.

The minister said the medical college is ready for inauguration in Chikkaballapur. the date is not fixed yet. Prime Minister Narendra would inaugurate the college in the last week of February or the first week of March, he added.