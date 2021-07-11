Rotary cycle expedition on global warming, literacy

Rotary cycle expedition on global warming, literacy

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 01:47 ist
Credit: DH Photo

With an aim to create awareness and spread the message on global warming and literacy, two Rotaractors from Bengaluru set off on a Guinness World Record attempt on their bicycle.

Rtn Fazal Mahmood, District Governor, Rotary District 3190, flagged off the expedition in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Guinness Book of World Records

