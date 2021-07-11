Rotary cycle expedition on global warming, literacy

With an aim to create awareness and spread the message on global warming and literacy, two Rotaractors from Bengaluru set off on a Guinness World Record attempt on their bicycle.
Rtn Fazal Mahmood, District Governor, Rotary District 3190, flagged off the expedition in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020
Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans
'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream
Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide
Is investing in crypto worth the risk?
Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa
Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers