Rotary online seminar on Accessibility Awareness Day

The Rotary District 3190 and the Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability has organised an online seminar “Accessibility Now” on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on Saturday (May 29). The event is curated by Rotarians Prof Elizabeth Cherian Paramesh and Prof Geeta Balakrishnan.

The seminar, scheduled to be held from 6.45 pm to 9 pm, aims to promote an inclusive, equitable and fair environment for people with disability and encourage the amplification of concerned voices of the disabled so as to be heard by policymakers and other stakeholders. Experts from the field of urban planning, architects, activists, technologists, health care professionals and commissioner for persons with disability will take part in the seminar and present their viewpoints.

As an outcome of the seminar, the organising institutions will identify strategies and plan phase-wise interventions to ensure an inclusive and accessible environment.