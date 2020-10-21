Rowdy sheeter cum actor murdered in broad daylight

Rowdy sheeter cum actor murdered in broad daylight

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Oct 21 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:57 ist

Rowdy sheeter cum actor, Surendra Bantwal, who had wielded a Talwar to threaten BJP workers in BC road was brutally murdered in broad daylight in a building in Bastipadpu near BC Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Surendra Bantwal had shot to notoriety, after a video clipping of his brandishing a talwar and threatening BJP workers in Bantwal town in 2018, had gone viral on social media.

Surendra who was arrested in this connection was released on bail recently.

Bantwal who had joined Congress was seen with ring-wing political groups.

Police who have registered a murder case suspect that Surendra Bantwal was murdered by his own men.

He had acted in the Tulu blockbuster film, Chali Polilu, and a Kannada film--Savarna Deergha Sandhi.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
murder

