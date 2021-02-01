Rs 1 lakh for accident-hit student's treatment: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday visited a 10th standard girl who met with a road accident and was admitted at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

The minister directed the officials of the education department to provide financial aid of Rs 1 lakh towards the treatment of the girl.

The minister even called the officials of the KSRTC from the hospital and requested them to release funds for the girl’s treatment.

The student, identified as Yashaswini, daughter of a private security guard in Bengaluru, had met with a road accident near Kengeri on the outskirts of Bengaluru while she was heading to appear for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). Yashaswini suffered fractures in the spinal cord and has to undergo two surgeries.