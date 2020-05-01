Rs 10 crore set aside for fighting Covid-19: DC

It was decided in the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) meeting of members with the deputy commissioner, here on Thursday, that barring Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli taluks, the lockdown would remain in force till May 3.

It was also decided that a final decision on the continuance of the lockdown beyond May 3, would depend on the directives of the state government and the prime minister's announcement.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar stated that the district had Rs 10 crore to fight Covid-19 and take measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Law and district in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that agricultural activities, MNREGA works, rural industries, building constructions, transportation of vegetables and fruits were all allowed and stores selling essential commodities may remain open.

The minister who held a meeting with the industrialists of Vasantha Narasapura Industrial Area said that power and water supply to the area had been provided and industries may begin production by observing social distancing norms and taking other precautions.