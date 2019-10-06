Rs 20,000 cr for UKP rehabilitation: CM BS Yediyurappa

A day after the Centre approved an advance release of Rs 1,200 crore for flood relief for Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state government would release additional funds, if required.

Speaking to the media after offering bagina to Krishna River at Almatti Dam, Yediyurappa said, “Rs 20,000 crore will be set aside in the next budget for the resettlement and rehabilitation of the displaced families under Upper Krishna Project (UKP).”

On the state’s proposal to increase the height of Almatti dam to 524.256 metres from the existing 519 metres, the chief minister said that he would hold discussions with his Maharashtra counterpart on the issue of increasing the height of the dam.

“I have urged the Prime Minister to resolve the row between Karnataka and Maharashtra over increasing the height of Almatti to 524 metres.”

Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said that the state government would extend necessary help in the legal battle pertaining to the Krishna river water-sharing row.