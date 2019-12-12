Rs 525 cr for CB’Pur medical college; Tourism plaza

The Cabinet on Thursday granted administrative approval to release Rs 525 crore for the medical college sanctioned to Chikkaballapur to develop campus infrastructure.

The college proposal was at the centre of a controversy after Congress leader D K Shivakumar alleged that the college sanctioned to Kanakapura was shifted by the BJP government to Chikkaballapur and had threatened an indefinite protest against it. The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 243.35 crore for improving water availability in villages affected by mining in Hospet (Vijayanagar) constituency. The funds will be used to fill 18 lakes and construct four check dams near Papinayakanahalli, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Among other decisions are construction of a tourism plaza worth Rs 29.25 crore near Unesco site Pattadakal, Rs 16.98 crore to provide laptops to final year ITI students, Rs 10.27 crore for sarees to anganwadi workers, Rs 15 crore for distributing 2,000 vehicles to the specially-abled.