Rs 5K aid for horticulture

A state-wide survey of animal husbandry and setting of 10 cold storages for horticulture crops are the major takeaways for the two sectors apart from the allocation of Rs 155 crore to University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga.

The budget recognises the "ample opportunities in the state for the development of animal husbandry financial activities". The statewide detailed survey of dairy farming, sheep/goat rearing, pig rearing and poultry rearing will be conducted to come up with a comprehensive policy for the same.

With the cold storages, the government seeks to reduce the quantum of loss due to unsatisfactory post-harvest management of horticulture crops. In 2019-20, horticulture crop output stood at 185 lakh tonnes, despite floods ravaging the grape cultivation in north Karnataka and coffee in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru district.

The 10 cold storages will add a storage capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes and will be taken up under public private partnership.

To reduce the distress for small and marginal farmers, the government has introduced a scheme to fund those shifting to horticulture. Under the scheme, farmers will get aid of Rs 5,000 per hectare subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 towards seeds, fertilisers and labour.