Rs 82L for fire audit of 166 hospitals across Karnataka

Rs 82L for fire audit of 166 hospitals across Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 23 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 19:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Health Department has approved Rs 82 lakh for the fire audits of 166 hospitals across the state.

Read | Tardy pace of fire audit in govt hospitals a cause for concern: Advocacy group

In an order on May 18, the Chief Finance Officer of the National Health Mission sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of the 166 hospitals. DH has seen a copy of the order. 

On May 21, DH reported that only 34 of the 166 hospitals had gotten a fire audit done. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
hospitals
fire safety

What's Brewing

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 