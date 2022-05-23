Rs 82L for fire audit of 166 hospitals across Karnataka

The Health Department has approved Rs 82 lakh for the fire audits of 166 hospitals across the state.
Read | Tardy pace of fire audit in govt hospitals a cause for concern: Advocacy group
In an order on May 18, the Chief Finance Officer of the National Health Mission sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of the 166 hospitals. DH has seen a copy of the order.
On May 21, DH reported that only 34 of the 166 hospitals had gotten a fire audit done.
