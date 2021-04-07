Shivamogga RTC strike: Private buses ferry passengers

RTC strike: Private buses ferry passengers in Shivamogga

Officials are trying to convince the RTC workers to report for duty

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 07 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 11:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Following the strike by transport employees, private buses arrived at the KSRTC bus terminal in Shivamogga to ferry passengers on Wednesday. 

KSRTC bus terminal in charge Siddesh told DH that conductors and drivers boycotted their duty. But the officials are trying to convince them to report for duty.

Also read: Karnataka bus services hit as RTC workers go on strike

For the convenience of the passengers, the district administration has made arrangements for private buses. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shivamogga
Karnataka
bus strike

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

 