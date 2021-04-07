RTC strike: Private buses ferry passengers in Shivamogga

Following the strike by transport employees, private buses arrived at the KSRTC bus terminal in Shivamogga to ferry passengers on Wednesday.
KSRTC bus terminal in charge Siddesh told DH that conductors and drivers boycotted their duty. But the officials are trying to convince them to report for duty.
Also read: Karnataka bus services hit as RTC workers go on strike
For the convenience of the passengers, the district administration has made arrangements for private buses.
