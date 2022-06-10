RTC workers' body warns of backlash to govt strictures on wage revision

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has slammed the state government's new rules on wage revision in corporations and boards, warning that the betrayal of the rights of lakhs of employees will lead to unhealthy development.

The new rules were issued in a circular dated June 2, in which the state government stipulated that approval from the Finance Department is a must before wage revisions in boards and corporations while stressing that salary hikes "should not burden the exchequer directly or indirectly".

The Federation questioned the need for the Finance Department's approval when the government has nothing to lose. "In our view, this is a ridiculous view. If the government is not paying for salary revisions, why do we need its approvals?"

The circular also stated that only boards and corporations that have registered profits for three consecutive years should hike salaries. "If corporations suffer due to the arbitrary decisions and inefficiency of the administrators, is there any justice in punishing the employees by denying salary revisions," the Federation asked.

The Federation also opposed the strictures that the salary revision by the boards and corporations should be limited to the dearness alliance.

"The directions in this circular are anti-labour, feudal and reactionary in nature. They also violate the Constitution and the judgments of the Supreme Court," Federation president H V Anantasubbarao said.

He noted that the government has failed to implement the Industrial Tribunal's order directing the road transport corporations (RTC) to hike the employees' salary by 20 per cent from January 1, 2004. "The 1.2 lakh employees in the four RTCs are already dejected. The implementation of this circular will not lead to healthy development," he said.

The anger of the RTC workers led to a strike in December 2020, effectively shutting down operations for four days which was followed by two-week-long protests in 2021.