RTC Workers' Federation seeks CM's intervention

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 01:56 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation has written to the newly appointed chief minister seeking his intervention in the ongoing crisis in the four state Road Transport Corporations (RTC).

The Federation said massive corruption in the Corporation and anti-labour rules were the source of several problems.

Condemning the disciplinary actions initiated against 5,000 employees of the KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC for taking part in the 15-day strike in April, it said the managements should be squarely blamed for the mess.

It said the managements' refusal to follow the industrial tribunal order on salary hike was the crux of the problem, pushing employees to take extreme measures. It requested the chief minister to order revocation of all the disciplinary actions.

KSRTC bus
basavaraj bommai
rtc

