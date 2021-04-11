RTC workers to intensify protest on April 12

Leader of road transport corporation (RTC) workers said the strike, which completed five days on Sunday, will continue despite the dismissal and suspension of hundreds of employees.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, the honarary president of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the workers along with their family members will stage protests in front of the taluk and zilla panchayat offices on Monday.

"Instead of creating fear psychosis among employees, the government should call them for talks and resolve the issue," he added.

He said the order banning the strike shows the government's ignorance. "Our strike will continue and will be intensified. Only the government has to be blamed for this," he added.

The four RTCs together succeeded in operating 2,663 buses of the corporation with 22 FIRs registered against miscreants who had damaged the vehicles. Another 5,836 private buses and about 1,000 buses from RTCs of neighbouring states were also operated, the KSRTC said.

The BMTC said 122 trainee and probationary employees were dismissed from service on Sunday for their failure to respond to the notices.

R Chandrashekhar, president of the League, said any negotiation with the governmenet will involve the reinstating the dismissed trainees and probationers. Meanwhile, the CITU is expected to announce its support to the strike on Monday morning.

The KSRTC has extended the validity of the student passes and monthly passes to the tune of strike period.