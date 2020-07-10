RTCs prepare list of employees below 50 years

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 10 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 22:50 ist

Following a government order to all departments to prepare a list of employees aged below 50 years, the state transport corporations have begun the process to identify such personnel in Group A, B, and C category.

The KSRTC and NWKRTC have already begun the process and are likely to submit the data.. The other two corporations were also expected to compile the list during the same time. The government is obtaining information from all departments to distribute its manpower for effective management of
Covid-19.

