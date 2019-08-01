RTE rules: Edu Rights Trust moves SC

The Education Rights Trust (ERT) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court direction upholding the amendments brought to Right to Education Rules in the state for the 2019-20 academic year.

The trust had earlier filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court questioning the amendments brought by the government to the RTE rules, which restricted admissions under RTE quota at private unaided schools to 25%, but the High Court upheld the decision of the government.

Now, challenging the High Court order, the ERT had approached the Supreme Court. T Suresh Kumar, trustee of ERT, told DH, "Due to the amendments brought to RTE rules thousands of children from economically weaker sections were denied opportunity to study at private unaided schools. Seeking justice at least for the next academic year we have approached the Supreme Court."

For the 2019-20 academic year, the state government amended RTE rules where priority was given to the government and aided schools. This resulted in very fewer takers under RTE quota in the state, this year.