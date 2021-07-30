RTO officials seize defective silencers

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials on Friday raided an automobile store in Vijayanagar, West Bengaluru, for selling defective silencers for two-wheelers, especially for Royal Enfield motorbikes.

The raid was conducted on the basis of complaints made to RTO officials by the Vijayanagar traffic police. A team of RTO and traffic police officers raided the Paramount Automobile store and found 10 defective silencers.

The officials seized all the defective silencers and warned the shopkeepers not to resell them as that's illegal. Customers who came to the store to buy the silencers were also warned by the traffic police