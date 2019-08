The power generation at seven units of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) has been suspended following lack of demand.

The generation of hydroelectricity is increasing following heavy rainfall in the state.

At present, only one unit is producing 200 MW at RTPS whose total power generation is 1,720 MW. However, RTPS chief engineer (Maintenance) Lakshman Kabade said the 210 MW capacity second, third and fourth units will start generating power from Tuesday.