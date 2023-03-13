Rules for all party members, not just me: Somanna

Taking a veiled dig at his BJP colleagues, Housing Minister V Somanna on Monday said whatever rule was applicable to him must be imposed on everyone in the party.

The minister kept up the suspense on whether or not he would remain in the BJP despite strong rumours doing rounds about his reported talks with Congress.

At the Vidhana Soudha, Somanna told reporters, “I am 72 years old now. My son, being a doctor, has shown interest in entering public life. Though I have never demanded any ticket or lobbied to get any post for him, as a father I would like to do whatever it takes for his growth, there is nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Responding to queries by mediapersons, Somanna said that he shared good relations with Congress leaders as well as those in other parties.

He said his supporters might have held meetings and urged him to join Congress, but it was their opinion and he couldn't answer on their behalf.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that Somanna would remain with the BJP as the party had given him important responsibilities. "He is not upset," she said.