Rumblings of leadership change in Karnataka, state to get new CM?

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa — who has his back to the wall battling the pandemic — is in the centre of political chatter as attempts are said to be underway to dethrone him, with his ambitious deputy Laxman Savadi camping in Delhi to meet the BJP top brass to set the ball rolling.

Though Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar dismissed the talk, another BJP leader said, "There is no smoke without fire."

Savadi landed in Delhi on Monday when Yediyurappa celebrated one year in office, and has been meeting party senior leaders to impress upon the need to replace the CM. He is not alone in the race as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also met party leaders and huddled with over 45 north Karnataka MLAs at Hubballi recently, sources said.

Savadi — who is said to have the backing of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Yediyurappa’s bete noire — has claimed to have the support of a sizable number of MLAs. That Savadi, who lost the 2018 assembly polls, was made deputy CM was seen as the party trying to nurse him as its Lingayat face to succeed Yediyurappa.

Indeed the party top brass here also caught by surprise when Yediyurappa to appointed 24 MLAs as chairpersons for boards and corporations on Monday.

One faction of north Karnataka MLAs, who are miffed with the administration, is said to be pushing for Joshi, a Brahmin, as a ‘consensus candidate’ for the top post. However, the caste equation is still under scrutiny, especially if it is to rub Yediyurappa the wrong way.

Yediyurappa, who sensed possible attempt by Laxman Savadi to dislodge him, appointed MLAs to key posts who are not loyal to him. "By appointing some of MLAs, who are not loyal to him, the CM tried to keep legislators in good book," said a leader in the BJP.

While Joshi was not available for comment, Savadi, the transport minister, claimed that he came to meet union ministers to get various pending projects cleared.

There is also speculation that the party might ask Yediyurappa to step down as the CM in exchange for a gubernatorial position and a key post for his younger son B Y Vijayendra.

It was to preempt any possible coup that Yediyurappa appointed 20 legislators to various boards and corporations, hoping to keep them in good books. "No smoke without fire. There is a talk of change in leadership," said a leader from Yediyurappa’s camp.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who also figures in speculation as a CM contender, ruled out the possibility of any such development. "The post of chief minister is not vacant," said Shettar, a Lingayat and a former CM. He added that social media messages projecting Savadi as the next CM should not be taken seriously. He also played down the disgruntlement over boards/corporations appointments.

Sources say that though the central leadership is keen on changing the CM, removing Yediyurappa is tricky. “Doing so especially in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic will send a wrong message,” a senior leader said.

Some manoeuvring to placate disgruntled leaders will be likely during the impending Cabinet rejig — some ministers might be dropped to make way for others.

Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, who led the rebellion threat over the past year, is expected to find a place in the Cabinet.

Though 77-year-old Yediyurappa crossed 75- year age limit fixed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold any administrative post in central or state governments, the party top brass earlier said there will be some exceptions.

When Yediyurapa appointed as Chief Minister last year July after toppling JD (S)-Congress coalition government, the party top leaders indeed said Lingayat leader will continue to complete his entire term as the CM.

Even Yediyurappa during his interaction with media on completion of one year on Monday also insisted that he will continue as the CM till his term ends.