Rural, govt school students excel with big dreams

Private schools with good infrastructure always make all-out efforts to make their students get higher ranks in SSLC examinations every year, and students in urban areas have a natural advantage also. But, the rural students from government schools have also excelled with hard work and dedication, even with limited resources and financial crisis.

In the government school category, Rekha Gurayyanavar who studied at Hireharkuni, a nondescript village in Kundgol taluk, has stood first to Dharwad district, by securing 98.08% of marks. Her father Shidlingayya is a small farmer. Even amid financial problems, and opting Kannada medium education in a government school at her small village, Rekha has scored well.

"My parents extended good support, and teachers took extra classes. Though I was a bit nervous when the examinations were postponed due to Covid-19 situation, I did not stop studying. I want to take up science, and become an IAS officer to serve the country," Rekha said.

Due to financial problem of her family, Srushti Sogalad of Narendra village in Dharwad taluk, chose education at Morarji Desai Residential School at Anchatageri in Hubballi rural taluk. Today, she stands second to the district in SSLC examinations in government school category, with 97.76% of marks. She also wants to become an IAS officer.

Doctor dream

Agricultural labourer Yallappa's daughter Tejaswini Joteppanavar of Kotabagi village in Dharwad taluk has scored 97.6% of marks, securing the third position to the district in government school category. She studied at the Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in Dharwad, as her family could not afford the fee of private schools.

Tejaswini has a different dream. She has seen the villagers with health problems in the absence of a hospital in the village. Therefore, she wants to become a doctor and serve the villagers.