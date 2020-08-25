Saavira Kambada Basadi listed among top architectural marvels in Fodor’s

Saavira Kambada Basadi among top architectural marvels

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:58 ist
The Saavira Kambada Basadi in Moodbidri. Credit: DH Photo

The 1000-pillar Basadi (Saavira Kambada Basadi) of Moodbidri has figured in the top 13 Jain Temples with incredible architecture in the latest edition of Fodor’s, a publication on travel and tourism information.  

Elated about it, Jaina Mutt seer Bhattaraka Charukeerthi said, “It is a matter of pride that Saavira Kambada Basadi is one among the architectural marvels of the country. The Basadi is known for its architectural splendour, for its intricate carving. Theerthankara Jinabimba's works spread the message of Sarvadharma Samanvaya.”

He said the Basadi is in the third position among the architectural wonders.

“The Basadi has a staggering number of beautifully-carved pillars lining its halls and no two are the same,” said Fodor’s.

The first two spots were taken by Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan and the Dilwara Temples of Mount Abu. Chaturmukha Basadi in Karkala has attained fourth place. The Basadi is a four-sided structure with identical gates so that the idols can be seen from all four directions.

 

