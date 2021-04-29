Sad that ex-judge paid bribe for Guv’s post: Karnataka High Court

The High Court has said that a former judge of the High Court (Justice B S Indrakala) paying a bribe for securing the post of Governor has “lowered the prestige of a Judge and also affect the image of Governor’s post.”

Justice K Natarajan made this observation while dismissing all petitions filed by fraudster Yuvaraj alias Swami, seeking bail in cases registered against him.

Justice Natarajan refused to grant bail to Yuvaraj, pointing out that he had obtained crores of rupees from various persons assuring post of Governor, post of Chairman of Silk Board, Chairman of KSRTC, post of AEE, post of Marketing Manager in KMF and even settling land disputes.

“If he is granted bail, there will be a wrong message sent to the society that a person having money can buy a post in the government. Hence, he does not deserve for grant of any bail,” the court said.

During the hearing, the complaint filed by the retired judge of the High Court Justice Indrakala was referred to by the counsels.

The ex-judge had filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police.

In this case, Yuvaraj has been granted bail by the trial court and the charge sheet has already been filed.

Indrakala had stated in the complaint that she had paid money through RTGS and also in cash. She had also stated in the complaint that Yuvaraj had taken her to Delhi, during 2018-19, to meet senior political leaders.

Justice Natarajan noted that it is unfortunate that the magistrate had granted bail to Yuvaraj in the case.

The court also said, “It is most unfortunate that the state has not chosen to file any application for cancellation of the bail granted by the magistrate.”

“It is also most unfortunate that a former Judge of the High Court has paid a bribe to the petitioner for securing the post of Governor which act of the complainant not only lowered the prestige of a Judge and also affect the image of Governor’s post,” the bench said.