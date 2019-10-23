Sadhu Kokila moves HC against summons

Kannada actor and music director Sadhu Kokila on Wednesday moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash summons issued by the magistrate court of Mysuru in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him in Mysuru in 2017.

A single-judge bench of Justice P B Bhajantri was hearing a petition filed by Sadhu on Wednesday and issued a notice to the state government,

directing to file objections within a week.

A woman working in a massage parlour in Mysuru had filed a complaint with Saraswathipuram police station against Sadhu Kokila alleging that he had sexually harassed her during his visit to the parlour on October 20, 2017. Following the plaint, the local magistrate court had issued summons to Kokila.

Civil aviation policy

The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Director General of Civil Aviation in connection with a public interest petition, questioning proposed National Civil Aviation Policy 2019.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing the PIL filed by Vinod Kumar Vyas on

Wednesday. The court denied to pass any interim order.