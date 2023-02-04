Safeguard your MLAs, Bommai tells Congress

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the opposition leader Siddaramaiah had taken maximum loans, highest ever in the last seven decades, during his five-year rule.

Reacting to the former CM’s allegations that only 10 per cent of the works announced in the previous year’s budget had been implemented, and the state’s borrowing has touched Rs three lakh crore, Bommai told reporters on Saturday that details of the implementation of the schemes/programmes announced in the previous budget will be furnished in the coming budget session.

On Siddaramaiah’s statement that there has been a pro-Congress wave across the state, Bommai advised the Congress leader to protect the party MLAs of the region where he is touring. This is his only piece of advice for Siddaramaiah who is in the most responsible position, he added.

Regarding Shri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s demand not to field a BJP candidate in Karkala, Bommai said, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar has been representing this constituency for the last three times and it is his constituency.

Everyone has the right to appeal, but as a national party, the BJP will field its candidates in all the 224 Assembly constituencies, he added.