Sait identifies attacker in jail

MLA Tanveer Sait, who escaped a murder bid in November last year, said on Thursday that security was very much needed for public figures.

Sait was speaking to reporters, after visiting the central prison in Mysuru to identify the attacker.

The former minister, who’s voice is hoarse as his sound box was affected in the attack, said he needs two or three months to recover.

Sait returned home with police security. When he reached the prison premises, a large number of his supporters surrounded him and the police had a tough time controlling them.

He was attacked with a machete by one Farhan Pasha on November 17, 2019, during a marriage reception in the city. Sait had sustained severe injuries on his neck.