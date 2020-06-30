Samples from sheep, goats sent for Covid-19 tests after shepherd tests +ve

A day after a shepherd tested positive for Covid-19 at Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, the Animal Husbandry department Tuesday took swab samples of a few goats in his flock and sent them for testing.

While half of the samples were sent to the Institute of Veterinary Health and Biologicals in Bengaluru, the others were sent to a virology institute in Bhopal.

Even though veterinarians believe that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted to animals, officials took this measure in an effort to rule out all freak possibilities and to allay fears among the farming community.

Speaking to DH, K G Nandeesh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Tumakuru, said the shepherd owned 45 goats, of which respiratory symptoms (cough and cold) were seen in one or two goats.

"Normally, in this season, the sheep and goats are vulnerable to mycoplasma infection. We collected five random samples among the goats and another five from a flock of sheep bred in the neighboring house. Till now, we have no reason to believe that livestock get infected by Covid-19. However, we are taking this up to be thorough and to allay any anxiety among farmers," the official said.

The department has also relocated the flock of sheep to another place to ensure that the infection if any, does not spread.

Meanwhile, officials in the animal husbandry department told DH that they were in the process of preparing directives on managing livestock in this season and to create awareness about the issue.