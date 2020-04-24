Sand sculpture at KIMS Hubballi for coronavirus warriors

Sand sculpture at KIMS Hubballi for COVID-19 warriors

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Artist Manjunath Hiremath gives final touches to 'Respect corona warriors' sand sculpture, in front of KIMS hospital in Hubballi on Friday.

At Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, where throat swab is collected and tested, and COVID-19 patients are also being treated, artist Manjunath Hiremath has created a sand sculpture to pay respects to coronavirus warriors.

After working for four hours on Friday morning, he has come up with a sand art which has the sculptures of doctor, nurse, policeman, pourakarmika, and also has a message "Respect corona warriors'.

The sand sculpture carved in front of KIMS hospital building also has images of novel coronavirus with sharp teeth. It also includes image of a pen representing print media and a TV logo.

"A tipper load of sand is used to make this sculpture, which is aimed at creating awareness about the need to respect those who are engaged in the fight against COVID-19, to save the life of people," Manjunath Hiremath said.

There is a plan to draw wall painting with a similar theme in a couple of places in the twin cities, he added.

