Sanjay Raut's tweet on 'Belgav files' sparks row

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has once again raked up the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, stating that the ‘Belgav Files’ were no less scary than the Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’.
In a tweet titled ‘Belgav Files’ in Marathi, Raut posted a caricature showing ‘excesses’ meted out to helpless Marathi-speaking people and the ‘murder of democracy’.
He said injustices were meted to Marathi-speaking people.
The Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi demanded that the government file a case against Raut, who by his social media posts, alleging excesses on Marathi-speaking people, had been attempting to create a rift between Kannada and Marathi-speaking people here.
He condemned Raut for equating the situation in Belagavi to Kashmir, as Kannada and Marathi-speaking people here were living in harmony and in a cordial environment.
