Sanjay Raut's tweet on 'Belgav files' sparks row

Sanjay Raut's tweet on 'Belgav files' sparks row

In a tweet titled ‘Belgav Files’ in Marathi, Raut posted a caricature showing ‘excesses’ meted out to helpless Marathi-speaking people and the ‘murder of democracy’

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 23 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 04:52 ist
Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has once again raked up the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, stating that the ‘Belgav Files’ were no less scary than the Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

In a tweet titled ‘Belgav Files’ in Marathi, Raut posted a caricature showing ‘excesses’ meted out to helpless Marathi-speaking people and the ‘murder of democracy’.

He said injustices were meted to Marathi-speaking people.    

The Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi demanded that the government file a case against Raut, who by his social media posts, alleging excesses on Marathi-speaking people, had been attempting to create a rift between Kannada and Marathi-speaking people here.

He condemned Raut for equating the situation in Belagavi to Kashmir, as Kannada and Marathi-speaking people here were living in harmony and in a cordial environment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shiv Sena
Belagavi
Sanjay Raut
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Critics question Zomato’s 10-minute delivery service

Critics question Zomato’s 10-minute delivery service

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

 