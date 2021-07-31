Sanjeev Kishore takes over as SWR GM

Sanjeev Kishore, IRSME officer, has assumed charge as the general manager of South Western Railway (SWR).

Gajanan Mallya, general manager of South Central Railway, was looking after the post of GM SWR from April till Friday.

Prior to the present appointment, Kishore was posted at the Railway Board, as an additional member (Production Units).

He has wide and varied experience in various capacities in North Eastern Railway, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Central Railway, RITES, COFMOW, Centre for Railway Information Systems, New Delhi, Railway Board, and Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Sanjeev Kishore is a recipient of a national award (Minister of Railways Award) for meritorious service in 2003. He is also a fellow of Institutions of Engineer India and Institution of Mechanical Engineers, UK.

He has also handled international projects, including UNDP-assisted project for the upgradation of capabilities in the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala, and the crashworthy coach design project of RITES. He has also come up with several research papers, said a press release.