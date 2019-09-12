Sankeshwar doc among six killed in Maha accident

Six people, including a doctor and a businessman from Sankeshwar, were killed and at least 20 others sustained injuries after a private bus they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry near a petrol bunk in Satara, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Thursday.

Deceased are: Dr Sachin Patil (35), a paediatrician and Vishwanath Gaddi (55), a businessman, both residents of Sankeshwar; Abbas Katagi, Ravindra Karigar, Ashok Jungare and Gundu Tukaram Gavade, all natives of Belagavi.

The injured, including Basavaraj Bagalkote, a businessman from Sankeshwar, are being treated at a private hospital in Satara.

Dr Patil and Gaddi were returning home after witnessing the pandals and immersion procession of Ganesh idols in Pune.

The accident occurred when the driver of the Bengaluru-bound bus lost control as the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the stationary lorry.