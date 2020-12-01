Santhosh's appointment as BSY's secretary challenged

Santhosh's appointment as political secretary to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa challenged

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 04:22 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with his political secretary and grand-nephew NR Santhosh. Credit: Twitter (@NRSanthosh05)

The High Court has ordered notice to the government and others in a PIL challenging the appointment of N R Santhosh as political secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The PIL contended that there is no legislation prescribing methods of appointment of political secretary to the chief minister.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi. The contention of the petitioner is that there is no provision of law or statutory rules for the appointment of political secretary to the chief minister and therefore, there is no consequential provision laying down the salary and perks for the post.

The petition contended that since there is no statute or authority under the Constitution, a political secretary can neither be part of the regular state services nor an executive authority.

The petitioner claimed that the political secretary has also been accorded the cabinet minister’s status. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
N R Santhosh

What's Brewing

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 