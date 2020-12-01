Santhosh's appointment as political secretary to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa challenged

The High Court has ordered notice to the government and others in a PIL challenging the appointment of N R Santhosh as political secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The PIL contended that there is no legislation prescribing methods of appointment of political secretary to the chief minister.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi. The contention of the petitioner is that there is no provision of law or statutory rules for the appointment of political secretary to the chief minister and therefore, there is no consequential provision laying down the salary and perks for the post.

The petition contended that since there is no statute or authority under the Constitution, a political secretary can neither be part of the regular state services nor an executive authority.

The petitioner claimed that the political secretary has also been accorded the cabinet minister’s status.