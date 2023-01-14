'Santro' Ravi, two associates remanded in judicial custody

The Mysuru City police on Saturday produced K S Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, wanted in 28 cases including a rape and harassment case filed by a woman at Vijayanagar police station, and two of his associates - Shruthesh and Ramji - before the sixth additional district and sessions judge.

Judge Gururaj remanded the accused to a seven-day judicial custody. Santro Ravi, accused of being the kingpin in human-trafficking, was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, along with Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, recorded his statements at Vijaynagar police station.

Alok Kumar told reporters that initially Santro Ravi will be subjected to inquiry in the case registered in Vijaynagar police station. Later, he will be questioned about the previous 28 other cases, and also his alleged links with politicians and others.

The ADGP said that Santro Ravi is diabetic and takes insulin once every hour, so the police have arranged for the insulin injections for him.

Narasimha Raja sub-division ACP M Shivashankar, Vijaynagar inspector Ravishankar B S recorded his statements. Later the suspect was subjected to medical tests.

A team of 18 policemen, including Vijaynagar inspector Ravishankar B S, led by Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs Muthuraju M, Geetha M S, Narasimha Raja sub division ACP M Shivashankar, SPs Nikhil B from Raichur, Yathish N from Mandya, Santhosh Babu from Ramanagara have conducted the operation.

Police had begun investigation after registering a case of rape and atrocity, following a complaint by a woman against him in Vijaynagar police station on January 2.

The Vijaynagar police had booked Santro Ravi under Section 3 of Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC Sections 506, 498(A), 504 and 376 among others.