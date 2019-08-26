Saraswathi idol back in place after storm on BU campus

Four months after it's removal, Goddess Saraswathi’s idol is back on the Bangalore University Jnana Bharathi campus on the morning of Aug.26

Following the recent decision by the state higher education council directing the Bangalore University authorities to reinstall the Saraswathi idol and all universities, the authorities replaced the Saraswathi statue at the entrance of the Administrative Block at around 5.45am.

The council also directed higher education institutions to not entertain any new idols inside the campus.

The installation of the statue was done with complete police security to avoid any disturbance and disruptions from students and staff who were demanding the installation of a Budha statue.

During the first week of May this year, the Budha statue was installed overnight at the place where Saraswati idol was kept, when the latter was removed for renovation. This created a big drama at the campus where a series of protests were held and students, staff and other organizations demanded the installation of idols of various social reforms including Basava, Prof Nanjunda Swamy, Ambedkar etc.

The issue had even reached Raj Bhavan after the vice-chancellor submitted a report on the issue to the governer and commissioner of police. Taking the matter seriously, state higher education department convened a meeting and placed it at the top of the agenda of the state higher education council, chaired by then higher education minister GT Devegowda. After discussing it in detail, the council decided and instructed all universities not to entertain any kind of idols at the campus and directed BU to retain only Saraswati.

Following the decision, the university replaced the Budha idol at the Budha Dyana Vihar constructed at the campus.