Sathyavathi is KPSC secretary

Continuing with the series of transfers ahead of the trust vote, the government, on Wednesday, appointed G Sathyavathi as secretary of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). She will replace R R Jannu, who is transferred as Secretary to Kannada and Culture Department.

GC Prakash was appointed as the Commissioner of Labour Department and Prashanth Kumar Mishra as Director, Information Technology and Bio-Technology Department. Nalini Atul, who was waiting for posting, is appointed as Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society, with concurrent charge as joint managing director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.