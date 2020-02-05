Savadi files papers for MLC bypoll

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming bypoll for one vacant Legislative Council seat scheduled to be held on February 17.

The last date to file nominations is February 6 and the last date to withdraw them is February 10.

Savadi will be elected unopposed if the Opposition Congress and the JD(S) do not field candidates. He lost the 2018 Assembly polls from Athani and is currently not a member of either the Assembly or Council.

The Feb 17 bypoll is to fill up the vacancy created by Congress’ Rizwan Arshad’s entry into the Assembly after he got elected as Shivajinagar MLA.