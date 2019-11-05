Savadi: Making videos is Siddaramaiah’s habit

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi sought to turn tables on Siddaramaiah on Tuesday saying that the Congress leader had an old habit of making secret videos and audio tapes and releasing them through his associates.

“Siddaramaiah might be under the impression that others too are like him and hence he is claiming that BJP leaders have released the audio clip of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,” Savadi said.

Defending the chief minister for the remarks attributed to him in the video, Savadi said that Yediyurappa only told that the BJP government came to power because of the resignation of disqualified MLAs, and BJP workers should not make cheap remarks about them.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Housing Minister Somanna said that the Yediyurappa video could have been made by anyone including Siddaramaiah. However, in the same breath, Somanna said that he shares a good personal rapport with Siddaramaiah. “But he is not the same. His language has changed,” Somanna added.

On the other hand, speaking to reporters in Siddapur of Uttara Kannada district,

Siddaramaiah said the BJP fears him and hence the leaders of the said party were targetting him.

The former chief minister said that Yediyurappa would have tender resignation if the BJP did not secure at least eight seats.

“Since we have the confidence of winning at least 12 seats, it is possible that the state may face Assembly elections again,” the Congress Legislature Party leader said.