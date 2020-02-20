SC allows CBI to probe Dharwad ZP member murder

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to proceed with its investigation into the murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar, a Zilla Panchayat member and BJP worker in Dharwad. The SC order could possibly spell trouble for former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni.

Twenty-six-year old Goudar was hacked to death on June 15, 2016 at his gym, after sprinkling chili powder on his face.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose stayed the Karnataka High Court's order of November 21, 2019, which had suspended the probe into case, allegedly involving Kulkarni, former Minister of Mine and Geology as an accused.

The court passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj questioned the validity of the high court's order. The court issued notice to Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi and others on whose plea the High Court had passed its order.

The CBI took over the investigation into the matter in September 2019 on a recommendation by the Karnataka government following change in dispensation.

The family members of the deceased suspected the role of Kulkarni, then minister, in the murder.

This is the second time that the matter reached the top court as in July, 2019 it had dismissed a plea by Tungamma, the mother of the deceased for the CBI probe.

She had alleged the police shielded the real culprits including the minister, since they did not investigate into receipt of an anonymous letter, a day before the murder, as well as the CCTV footage immediately after the incident from the building where Goudar was hacked to death.

They had also pointed out that then Home minister made a statement within an hour of the murder stating that it was due to land dispute raised sufficient doubt on authenticity and credibility of the probe.