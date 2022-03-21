SC declines to consider plea to give police power to corporation staff

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea for implementation of provision of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, which mandated the exercise of powers of police officers by corporation servants and constitution of Corporation Security Force for the betterment and security of properties owned by it.

The petition was filed by retired government servant SR Garward.

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna dismissed the plea, saying the court cannot give any direction as it was a policy decision of the government.

Garward, through his counsel GS Mani, questioned the validity of the Karnataka High Court's order of January 15, 2021, which said sections 491 and 492 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act are enabling provisions and it is within the discretion of the state government to decide as and when it is required to empower any corporation officer to exercise the power of the police officer.

The plea said the corporation officers, who are expected to prevent the commission of various offences, either remain mute spectators or are constrained to approach the jurisdictional police authorities, which are already overburdened and understaffed.

