SC judge recuses from disqualified MLAs’ case

A Supreme Court judge on Tuesday recused from hearing a plea by 17 disqualified MLAs against the then Speaker’s decision to strip them of their membership and debar them from contesting afresh during the remainder of term of the 15th Assembly. This leaves the fate of all the disqualified MLAs in balance, as the matter was ordered to be taken up again on Monday, September 23.

Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, one of the judges in the three-judge bench, recused from the matter as soon as the matter was called out.

“I am not participating in this case. My conscience does not allow me to take up the matter,” he said, sitting in a bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi.

Justice Shantanagoudar belonged to the Karnataka High Court. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal, appearing for the rival parties, said they don’t have any problem, but Justice Shantanagoudar maintained his stance.

On this, Justice Ramana ordered for posting the matter before the CJI for placing it before a different combination bench on September 23.

All 17 disqualified MLAs had challenged the validity of the then Speaker’s order that rejected their resignations and declared them as ineligible to be legislators again.

After filing their petitions in August, the petitioners – belonging to Congress and JD(S) – made several attempts to get the matter listed for hearing.

The rebellion by these MLAs had led to the fall of the JD(S)-Congress government and subsequently, BJP had come to power in Karnataka.

As a result, all of them were disqualified by then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July.

In one-joint petition, Pratapgouda Patil, B C Patil, A S Hebbar, S T Somashekar, B A Basavaraja and Muniratna contended that the Speaker’s orders passed on July 28 were “wholly illegal, arbitrary and mala fide” as he arbitrarily rejected their resignations, holding those as not voluntary and genuine.

They contended that they had resigned on July 6, but Speaker Kumar went on to disqualify them on the basis of a “wholly misconceived” petition filed by the Congress on July 10.