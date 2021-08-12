SC order on withdrawal of cases against MPs & MLAs: High Court seeks details

The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to place on record the orders passed withdrawing criminal cases against Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly after September 16, 2020.

This direction was in the wake of the order of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stipulating that no case against an MP/MLA can be withdrawn without the consent of the respective high courts.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said that in view of the binding nature of the orders passed by the Supreme Court, the state government will have to scrupulously follow the directions.

The bench noted that the legality of the actions of the state government taken after September 16, 2020, of withdrawal of prosecution against sitting or former MP or MLA, will have to be considered as per the directions of the Supreme Court. In this regard the state government has been directed to furnish the details.

One of the petitions before the bench challenged the decision of the government dated August 31, 2020, to withdraw prosecution in 61 cases, including cases against the elected representatives. The counsel for the petitioner – People Union for Civil Liberties Karnataka – submitted that the petition may be disposed of in view of the order of the apex court.

The bench also directed the state government to place on record the copy of the Supreme Court order, details of decision to withdraw before the bench in a suo motu PIL registered to monitor the cases against the elected representatives. The court on September 26, 2020, registered a suo motu PIL and also constituted a special bench to hear all pending criminal cases involving legislators (MPs and MLAs).