Withdrawal of cases against MPs, MLAs: HC seeks details

SC order on withdrawal of cases against MPs & MLAs: High Court seeks details

The SC on Tuesday stipulated that no case against an MP/MLA can be withdrawn without the consent of the respective high courts

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to place on record the orders passed withdrawing criminal cases against Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly after September 16, 2020.

This direction was in the wake of the order of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stipulating that no case against an MP/MLA can be withdrawn without the consent of the respective high courts.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said that in view of the binding nature of the orders passed by the Supreme Court, the state government will have to scrupulously follow the directions.

The bench noted that the legality of the actions of the state government taken after September 16, 2020, of withdrawal of prosecution against sitting or former MP or MLA, will have to be considered as per the directions of the Supreme Court. In this regard the state government has been directed to furnish the details.

One of the petitions before the bench challenged the decision of the government dated August 31, 2020, to withdraw prosecution in 61 cases, including cases against the elected representatives. The counsel for the petitioner – People Union for Civil Liberties Karnataka – submitted that the petition may be disposed of in view of the order of the apex court.

The bench also directed the state government to place on record the copy of the Supreme Court order, details of decision to withdraw before the bench in a suo motu PIL registered to monitor the cases against the elected representatives. The court on September 26, 2020, registered a suo motu PIL and also constituted a special bench to hear all pending criminal cases involving legislators (MPs and MLAs).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Karnataka
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 