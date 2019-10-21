SC to hear disqualified MLAs’ plea today

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider the matter related to disqualified MLAs’ plea on Tuesday itself, about one-and-a-half hours after deferring it to Wednesday on a request made on behalf of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal made an oral submission before a bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana at 10.30 am and sought an adjournment of the matter to Wednesday.

Even though senior

advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs, opposed it, the court allowed Sibal’s plea and posted the hearing on October 23.

However, at 12 pm, senior advocate Rakesh Diwedi, appearing on behalf of the Election Commission, made a mention that these matters may not be adjourned in view of filing of a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court, which was scheduled to consider the matter on Monday itself.

Taking consideration of his plea, the top court decided to hear the case on Tuesday.

Notably, a plea was moved before the high court challenging the EC’s decision to defer the bypolls on 15 Assembly seats.

On September 26, the Election Commission agreed before the Supreme Court to defer bypolls, scheduled for October 21.

This stand was then taken to facilitate the top court take a final decision on the

disqualified MLAs’ plea against the Speaker’s order stripping them of their

membership and debarring them to be a member again in the term of current Assembly.