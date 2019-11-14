SC to hear ED's plea against DKS bail on Nov 15

The Supreme Court will take up on Friday a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the validity of the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

A bench, comprising Justices Rohinton F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat, will hear the matter. Earlier, ED filed petition saying Shivakumar, being an influential politician, can tamper with the evidence in the ongoing investigation in a money laundering case.

In a special leave petition, the investigating agency said if the seven-time Congress party MLA from Karnataka was allowed to remain outside the jail, he could also influence witnesses.

The agency urged the court to cancel the bail granted to him on October 23 by the high court.

In its order, the high court had said there is no flight risk and no possibility of Shivakumar tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses, since he is out of power and is just an MLA. The court said he cannot tamper wit the evidences as documents related to his case are with the prosecuting agency and the court.

The court had also noted his medical condition, including the fact that he was hospitalised for four days during his custody and was suffering from various aliments, including hypertension and diabetes.

The Congress leader was arrested on September 3 and remained in the ED's custody for 15 days, followed by judicial custody.