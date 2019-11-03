Scare in HD Kote as lone tusker reappears

A wild elephant, which got separated from a herd of three elephants spotted at Hampapura and Hommaragalli village on Friday, reappeared at Madapur village in the taluk on Sunday.
As many as three elephants were spotted in the two villages on Friday. The one that got separated was seen nearly six kilometres from Hampapura two days later.
While the forest department officials had managed to drive the other two away, a drive will be launched to drive the lone tusker away on Sunday evening.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here