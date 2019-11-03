Scare in HD Kote as lone tusker reappears

A wild elephant, which got separated from a herd of three elephants spotted at Hampapura and Hommaragalli village on Friday, reappeared at Madapur village in the taluk on Sunday.

As many as three elephants were spotted in the two villages on Friday. The one that got separated was seen nearly six kilometres from Hampapura two days later.

While the forest department officials had managed to drive the other two away, a drive will be launched to drive the lone tusker away on Sunday evening.