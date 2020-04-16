SCDCC Bank offers doorstep service  

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank has decided to provide banking service on the doorstep of people, SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar said.

The bank had launched mobile banking(bank on wheels) in 2007. Due to lockdown, SCDCC Bank had decided to provide banking service not only in Mangaluru but also in rural areas.

Already, mobile banking system (Bus) is providing service to people at Akshabhavana, Kunjathbail, Faisalnagara, Jalligudde, Shakthinagara, Veeranagara on designated days in a week. The service will be extended to other areas, the chairman said.

Besides transactions, customers also can withdraw money using ATM facility in the bus.

The services of gold loan, personal loan, NEFT and RTGS facilities had been provided in the service. The public should wear mask and practice social distancing norm while availing the banking services in the vehicle, appealed Kumar.

The mobile banking services will be available at Kadri Maidan (April 17), near Mangaladevi Temple (April 18), Bondel Katte (April 20), Urwa Market (April 21), Akashabhavana (April 22), near KMC, Attavar (April 23), and Bejai Kapikad (April 24). The banking services will be available from 10 am to 1 pm.