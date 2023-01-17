School edition of DH-PV Mastermind launched

Deccan Herald and Prajavani on Tuesday launched the school edition of Mastermind, which will complement the learning efforts of students.

It was launched during a principals’ conference, ‘Dynamics of Education: Emergence of National Curriculum Framework 2022-23 - Opportunities & Challenges’, conducted by Prof M K Sridhar, member of UGC and national steering committee of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Appreciating Deccan Herald’s efforts of focusing on students and youngsters, Sridhar said, “Mastermind will definitely go a long way and it will grow beyond teachers and institutions. We are proud of this newspaper because of their constructive approach to journalism.”

During the seminar, Sridhar - who was also a member of the NEP drafting committee - said there was a need to make students better in understanding concepts.

“They should be allowed to study something they like and love. All these years, we have not provided students what they love and like. The NEP mainly focuses on teaching what they love,” he said.

Sridhar also said that the final copy of the NCF was likely to be released by the union ministry of education on January 28. “The union government is planning to release both print and digital versions of the NCF 2020 on January 28 for foundation-level education,” he said.

Fr Sunil Fernandes, principal of St Joseph’s Boys High School on Museum Road, said that Sridhar’s seminar was informative and insightful. “It brought clarity and perspective for the way forward. I wish to thank the organisers and my esteemed co-participants,” he said.

Sharing his opinion about Mastermind, Seshadripuram College Principal B G Bhaskara said it would be very helpful for students preparing to reach their future goals, mainly those aiming at competitive exams like KAS and IAS.

Gangambike, principal of Blossom School in Kanakapura, appreciated the efforts of the Deccan Herald and the Prajavani. “It is so beneficial for the student community. We were waiting for the print version of the Mastermind.”

Deccan Herald and Prajavani launched the e-paper of Mastermind in September 2021 and has over 50,000 subscribers.

Expressing confidence over print media’s future, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd Chief Executive Officer and Deccan Herald Editor Sitaraman Shankar said: “People are saying print media is dying, but we have been around and confident that we will be around.”

The re-engineered DH-PV Mastermind print edition for school students is exclusively designed to suit the needs of school students to prepare them to face the challenges of tomorrow in the competitive world.

It is designed with the concept of ‘Beyond Classroom Learning’.