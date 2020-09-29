Schools in Karnataka unlikely to open for another month

Following opposition, the state government has decided not to allow schools to open for "consultation" even after September 30.

A week ago, following the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines that allowed reopening of schools for consultation, the government had refused to allow the reopening of schools till September 30.

Sources in the education department revealed to DH that the earlier order barring schools from reopening till September 30 will be extended by at least a month. "Considering the spike in cases, it is not advisable to allow students to visit schools for academic consultation. We will consider extending the existing order in the interest and safety of students," an official from the department said.

The official said the earlier order would lapse on Wednesday and a fresh one will be issued after a meeting with the state government. "We have convened a meeting. As the minister is on a tour, the meeting will be held on Wednesday and an order will be issued the same day," the officer said.

While the state government had received flak from private school managements for its previous order, schools have appealed to the government to make its stand clear well in advance.

"Be it opening or continuing with the restrictions, the government must issue the order at the earliest as we have to communicate it to parents and teachers besides taking up safety measures," said a principal of a private school in Bengaluru south.