Schools pile up uniforms on parents heaving under fee burden

A day after the government announced the reopening of schools for primary grades, several private unaided schools have sent out messages to parents, insisting that they buy uniforms for their children.

Expressing anger against the school managements, the parents said buying uniforms was a waste of resources as only six months were left in the academic year.

“We received a message from the school early on Tuesday, asking us to visit the school before October 22 to buy uniforms,” said a parent from Bengaluru.

“To begin with, many parents are in a dilemma over sending children to school. Pressuring them to buy uniforms will force parents to keep their children away from offline classes,” the parent said.

The parents have demanded that the government issue clear instructions, asking schools not to impose such things.

“We agree that old uniforms will not fit kids, but putting pressure on parents to buy new sets of uniforms in the middle of the academic year does not make sense,” said Vinutha G, the parent of a class 3 child.

Not just uniforms, parents said some schools have issued circulars, asking parents to clear the fee dues before October 25. Some schools said they will discontinue online classes from October 25, if the dues are not cleared.