Schools pile up uniforms on parents heaving under fee burden

A day after the government announced the reopening of schools for primary grades, several private unaided schools have sent out messages to parents, insisting that they buy uniforms for their children.
Expressing anger against the school managements, the parents said buying uniforms was a waste of resources as only six months were left in the academic year.
“We received a message from the school early on Tuesday, asking us to visit the school before October 22 to buy uniforms,” said a parent from Bengaluru.
“To begin with, many parents are in a dilemma over sending children to school. Pressuring them to buy uniforms will force parents to keep their children away from offline classes,” the parent said.
The parents have demanded that the government issue clear instructions, asking schools not to impose such things.
“We agree that old uniforms will not fit kids, but putting pressure on parents to buy new sets of uniforms in the middle of the academic year does not make sense,” said Vinutha G, the parent of a class 3 child.
Not just uniforms, parents said some schools have issued circulars, asking parents to clear the fee dues before October 25. Some schools said they will discontinue online classes from October 25, if the dues are not cleared.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can pomegranates cure epilsepsy?
Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout
Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases