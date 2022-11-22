Schools, PU colleges directed to observe Constitution Day

Schools, PU colleges told to observe Constitution Day

The department has also asked the schools and colleges to conduct various activities including quizzes, debates and essay writing on Constitution for students

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 05:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a circular asking all schools and pre-university colleges to observe Constitution Day on November 26. The students will be told to read Preamble of the Constitution on the day. 

"The reading of the Preamble of the Constitution should be done at 11 am and everyone should follow the timing," the circular stated.

The department has also asked the schools and colleges to conduct various activities including quizzes, debates and essay writing on Constitution for students. 

The Karnataka State School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Forum has requested the government to ensure the Constitution Day celebrations are effective. In a statement, the Forum said that the government should provide at least five sets of the Constitution book to school libraries. It also suggested that the Preamble should be displayed in all schools. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Constitution Day

