Schools reopening: SDMC forum wants more buses in Karnataka's rural areas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 23:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The coordination forum of the school development and monitoring committees (SDMCs) has requested the Karnataka government to provide transportation facilities for children, from rural areas, in particular, to attend schools.

Welcoming the decision by the state government to reopen physical classes for grade 6 to 8 from September 6, the forum said, “The number of buses plying in the rural parts has been reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with the government deciding to reopen physical classes, it should deploy more buses in rural areas to ferry students to schools.”

Karnataka
India News
Schools
Buses

